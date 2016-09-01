Leaders of the Chakkittappara action committee have reiterated their resolve to continue with their struggle against the iron ore mining project of a Karnataka-based company in the ecologically sensitive region.

Addressing reporters here, Padmanabhan Kadiyangad and Jithesh Muthukad, chairman and convener of the action committee, said the arguments put forth by the company to go ahead with the mining plan in around 406 hectares at Chakkittappara were baseless. The Central government and other authorities responsible for giving clearance to the project were misled with half-baked information on the natural resources and ecology of the region.

“Several crucial points related to the proximity of the proposed mining spots to the forest area and its affected resources were deliberately covered up to obtain clearance,” they said.

The leaders urged the State government to seriously look into the issue and the move of the company to go ahead with the project challenging the objections raised by various legal bodies. The government could easily prevent the move using its special powers to control harmful industrial ventures taking into account the public concerns, they said.