NAAC adopted revised grading system from July this year

St. Joseph’s College, Devagiri, in the district has become the first college in the country to get an A++ grade under the newly adopted National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) assessment system done for higher education institutions.

The college, which was conferred autonomous status two years ago, secured the top A++ grade by scoring a CGPA (Cumulative Grade Point Average) of 3.76 out of 4. The NAAC has adopted a revised grading system with effect from July 2016.

A list of the 330 institutions that were graded since July was published by NAAC last week.

“Overall, we secured 940 out of the 1,000 marks in the assessment. The parameters adopted for autonomous colleges are similar to universities,” Sibichen M. Thomas, the college Principal, said.

The college has developed its own curriculum and development requirements.

“Our major achievement was that we revised the syllabus for undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The examinations were modified. Now, there is no delay in results,” he added.

The college secured an A+ when it was affiliated to the Calicut University during the NAAC assessment in 2011. There are 2,152 students in 15 UG, 11 PG courses and six research wings.