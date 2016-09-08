Mananchira Square will be the main venue for sports and martial arts events to be organised as part of the District Tourism Promotion Council’s Onam celebrations from September 11 to 15. A few events will be held at the corporation stadium and Kuttichira.

According to a press release, the events at Mananchira Square will begin with a ‘Thalappanthukali’ at 9 a.m. on September 11. A celebrity tug of war competition will be held at 4 p.m. The Collector’s team led by District Collector N. Prasanth, Mayor’s team led by Mayor Thottathil Raveendran, district panchayat team led by district panchayat president Babu Parasseri, and teams representing the Press Club and the Sports council will participate in the competition.

An exhibition event on skipping and Nasik dolls will be held on September 12 at 5.30 p.m. The YMCA, in association with the District Football Association, will organise a football event on September 13 at 8 a.m. An archery competition will be held at 9 a.m., while the District Kalarippayattu Association will organise a Kalarippayattu competition at 5.30 p.m. The District Vushu Association will hold an exhibition at 6.30 p.m.

Swimming competitions will be held at Kuttichira at 7 a.m. on September 14. A Yoga exhibition will be held at Mananchira Square at 5.30 p.m.