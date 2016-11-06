Delay in breastfeeding newborn

The ‘superstitious’ father who had prevented his wife from breastfeeding their newborn for a whole day and a controversial `spiritual leader’ have been arrested at Mukkam in Kozhikode district under the Juvenile Justice Act.

The police late Friday evening arrested Abubacker Siddique of Omassery who had prevented his wife, Hafsath, from breastfeeding the newborn for 21 hours insisting that a newborn should be breastfed only after hearing the aazan (prayer calls from mosques given five times a day) five times, under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act (for `unnecessary mental or physical suffering’ of a child).

Kalamthod Hydrose Thangal, a local ‘spiritual leader’ who had allegedly counselled his followers not to breastfeed newborns until the aazan was heard five times, was arrested on Saturday under Section 87 of the JJ Act, for abetting the crime. Hydrose Thangal, who regularly held prayer meetings at his place, used to instil several superstitions in his followers — such as asking the sick to offer long prayers instead of seeking medical treatment.

On Saturday, activists of the Democratic Youth Federation of India, youth wing of the CPI(M), and the Ithihadu Shubbanil Mujahideen, youth wing of the Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen, took out rallies to Hydrose Thangal’s home in protest against his superstitious activities and cautioned the people against those spreading superstition in the name of religion.

Father’s FB apology

Meanwhile, Abubacker Siddique, in a Facebook post, apologised for his act. He said it was his ‘blind faith and emotional troubles’ coupled with ‘misleading advice’ that had led to the incident. However, he said that the baby had been fed honey and water soon after birth. “No father would starve his child,” he said in the post. He asked for forgiveness, saying “Let this not happen to anybody else.”

Abubacker’s wife had given birth to a baby boy in a private hospital at Mukkam on Wednesday afternoon. In spite of the medical staff’s advice, Abubacker wanted his wife to wait to hear the aazan for five times before breastfeeding the newborn. The Kerala State Commission for the Protection of Child Rights on Friday asked the police to prosecute the father and those who had abetted it.