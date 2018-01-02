Six police stations in city get new SHOs

more-in

Officers of the rank of Circle Inspector of Police took charge as Station House Officers (SHOs) at six police stations in the Kozhikode city police station limits on Monday. In the first phase, these officers, who are now in charge of six circles — Town, Kasaba, Nallalam, Chevayur, Nadakkavu, and Medical College — will take charge as SHOs at only one station within their respective circle limits.

The SHOs will have overall control of the six stations, including law and order maintenance and crime investigation. Two Sub-Inspectors posted at each station will have the responsibility of law and order maintenance and crime investigation to assist the CI. At other stations, the incumbent SHOs will continue in their positions till a new officer is posted.

As many 196 stations underwent the transition in the State. Some inspectors who have been entrusted with Sabarimala duty will take charge after the assignment.

“For the public, there will be no big change in the conventional system of receiving petitions at police stations. A major change is that Circle Inspectors will have bigger responsibilities while managing the day-to-day affairs of a police station,” said Cheruvannur Circle Inspector M.K. Sajeev who took charge as SHO at the Nallalam police station.

Mr. Sajeev, who has the largest number of police stations under his control within the city limits, pointed out that the concept of circle offices would gradually disappear and inspectors would assume the role of SHOs at all the 18 police stations within the city limits.

In the second phase, more Circle Inspectors are likely to be posted to complete the transition at all the stations, he added.

Sub-Inspector G. Gopakumar, who served as SHO at various police stations in the city and won the best scientific investigator award at the last Kerala Police Duty Meet, said the new restructuring would reduce the workload on Sub-Inspectors to a great extent, besides helping them improve their field-level performance in crime investigation and law and order maintenance.

“As an SHO is directly answerable for every activity within the limits of a police station, it demands a painstaking effort along with the routine crime investigation, court duty, and other human resource management activities,” explained Mr. Gopakumar who held the post at the Kasaba station till Monday. He said that the services of inspectors as SHOs would definitely streamline the conventional system of administration as they would be freeing their subordinates from bigger administrative responsibilities and station management.