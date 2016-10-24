Show of talents:(Top) A Thiruvathirakali competition held at the CBSE Malabar regional Kalotsavam in Kozhikode on Sunday. (Above) Students getting ready for an English play at the fest.— Photo: S. Ramesh Kurup

Silver Hills Public School, Paroppady, once again bagged the overall championship in the Malabar Region CBSE Kalotsav that concluded here on Sunday. The school scored 696 points while CMI Public School, Devagiri, which was in the third position the previous day, emerged as the first runner-up with 605 points. On the other hand, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Chevayur, which was enjoying the second position on the first day of the festival, had to be content with second runner-up position in the overall tally. The school scored 543 points.

The festival that began at Prestige Public School, Mankavu, had around 45 CBSE schools in the Malabar region, especially Kozhikode district, competing in a large number of on-stage as well as off-stage events.

The festival organised by the Sahodaya Schools Complex, Malabar region, follows the format of the State School Arts Festival as far as events are concerned. However, the competitions are divided on the basis of class. They are categorised as Classes 1 and 2 (kiddies), Classes 3 and 4 (category 1), Classes 5, 6 and 7 (category 2), Classes 8, 9 and 10 (category 3 and Classes 11 and 12 (category 4). Besides there is an open group in which all can take part. Silver Hills Public School is the champions in category 2, 3, 4 and the common group while Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Perunthuruthi, is the champions in category 1. CMI Public School emerged as the champions in the kiddies’ category.

Writer N.P. Hafiz Muhammed was the chief guest at the valedictory ceremony of the festival on Sunday while cine and television artiste Vinod Kovoor was the guest of honour.