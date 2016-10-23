ALL GEARED UP:Participants of the group dance competition at the Malabar Region CBSE Kalotsav in Kozhikode on Saturday.— PHOTO: K. RAGESH

Silver Hills Public School at Paroppady in Kozhikode, with 499 points, was leading at the Malabar Region CBSE Kalotsav organised by Sahodaya Schools Complex, which got under way at Prestige Public School at Mankavu here on Saturday. Closely behind was Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Chevayur, with 412 points while CMI Public School, Devagiri, was in the third position with 406 points.

The festival was inaugurated by lyricist and composer Kaithapram Vishwanathan. Sahodaya Schools Complex president Shakeela K.P. presided over. Kerala CBSE School Management Association vice president C.P. Kunhimohammed delivered the keynote address.

The events are being conducted across four stages. Some of the major events on the inaugural day were folk dance, Mohiniyattam, Kuchipudi, mono act, Margamkali, Kolkali and Duff-mutt. The competitions are being held in three categories — primary, secondary and higher secondary.