Shutter, still room for remakes

Four years ago, Joy Mathew made a stunning debut as a director. Shutter remains one of the finest thrillers of Malayalam cinema of recent times.

He has not directed another film after that, as he became one of the busiest actors in Malayalam cinema in what is his second innings. But, Shutter continues to be in news.

Last Friday, two versions of the film hit theatres – in Kannada and Telugu, titled Idolle Ramayana and Mana Oori Ramayanam , respectively. Both the films were directed by actor Prakash Raj.

“The reviews of both the films have been quite positive,” Joy tells The Hindu . “These two films are perhaps the finest remakes of Shutter .”

The film had already been remade in Tamil as Oru Naal Iravil , in Marathi as Shutter itself and Shutterdulai in Tulu. “It is also going to be adapted for films in Hindi and Punjabi,” says Joy. “There is also an offer for a remake in Bhojpuri, as well. That would take the number of remakes to eight.”

No Malayalam film has been remade in as many languages. It is doubtful whether any Indian film could boast such a record.

“I never thought that Shutter would have as many remakes when I conceived the film all those years ago,” says Joy. “It is nice to see a film that I made talking so many different languages.”

The fact is, it would not have been made as a feature film in Malayalam, but for the words of encouragement he received from his friends such as director Ranjith and cinematographer Hari Nair. Joy had first planned to make Shutter a short film.

One recalls meeting Joy five years ago during the shooting of Shutter at Payyoli, near Kozhikode. And it was one of the most unpretentious sets that you have ever been to. The stills of the film were delivered at The Hindu office by its heroine, Sajitha Madathil, as Joy reminds you.

On that hot afternoon at Payyoli in 2011, the premise of the film had sounded pretty promising, as Joy narrated the outline of the plot.

He more than kept that promise, of course.