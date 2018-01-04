Shuddhi project launched

more-in

Actor Padmapriya inaugurated ‘Shuddhi’, a comprehensive waste management project for Kozhikode South Assembly Constituency, on Wednesday.

It is the first in the series of 14 projects listed out under Mission Kozhikode, under the leadership of M.K. Muneer, MLA. Dubbed as ‘Clean Kozhikode South’ project, it is being implemented with the help of five service providers approved by the Suchitwa Mission.

‘Shuddhi’ was launched as a pilot project in Chalappuram, the biggest division in the constituency.

An evaluation of the working of the project will be held after three months, after which the project will be implemented in other parts of the constituency.

Declaration of Chalappuram as a model sanitation ward was also part of the launch. “We support the State government’s policy to encourage management of biodegradable waste at the source. Every residence will have to adopt one or the other method of source-level waste management methods,” said C.T. Zakeer Hussain, convener of Shuddhi.

An exhibition of equipment for source-level waste management was held at the venue.

Meanwhile, the service providers will collect the non-biodegradable waste from the houses twice a month and send for recycling. They will charge ₹100 from each residence for the service, which also includes timely maintenance of the source-level waste management equipment.

The service providers include Bioenergy Solutions, Niravu Vengeri, Ram Biologicals, Green Worms, and Kerala Plastic Manufacturers’ Association. A helpline number has also been established to address the doubts and requirements of the public. The NSS volunteers from various higher secondary schools in the constituency will act as ambassadors for the project and create awareness in their localities.

“We need to cultivate waste management as a culture,” Mr. Hussain said.