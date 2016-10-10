Terrcotta exhibits on display at the National Handicrafts and Handloom Exhibition at CSI Hall in the city on Sunday.— Photo: S. Ramesh Kurup

Diversified terracotta products a big hit at National Handloom and Handicrafts Exhibition

If it were not for a cancer scare, people like Vijaya Kumari would have starved. A member of the traditional potter community at Nilambur in Malappuram district, she has no words to thank the scientists who found that aluminium and teflon-coated cookware could cause cancer.

“More people come in search of our products these days at any fair we are part of. Even at home, sales are brisk,” Vijaya Kumari, secretary of Anaswaram Kitchen Products and Terracotta Murals, told The Hindu at the ongoing National Handloom and Handicrafts Exhibition at CSI Hall.

Yes, terracotta cookware is back in vogue. Thanks to rising demand, potters have diversified their products, laying more emphasis on finish and strength. Vijayakumari, who has experimented quite a bit with texture and style, claims that the vessels are ‘microwavable’, a feature most homemakers welcome these days.

Her products look flawless, and she attributes it to a unique method that involves stone and soft cloth.

Interior decoration

It is not just terracotta cookware that is popular. P.B. Bidula from Elathur in Kozhikode district has put on display a wide range of showpieces made of terracotta, and they are selling like hotcakes. “There are people who deck up the interiors of houses and offices using terracotta ware,” she said.

Bidula has also brought various kinds of lamp shades, small sculptures, mirror frames, and lamps. “People often refuse to believe that these are made locally. Some have come to my workshop to check if my claims are real,” she added.

Shibina Manoj from Koyilandy has gone a step further with terracotta by adding value to it through paintings and minor sculpturing.

Shibina does not make terracotta ware herself but purchases it from other artists. However, she paints on them in the traditional Kerala mural style.

Sometimes she uses Shilpakar to sculpt flowers on pots.

“This is for the first time I am selling my products, and the response has been overwhelming,” she said.

There are several other stalls featuring terracotta products like small lamps and containers, proving once again that it is a reliable medium of livelihood for artists.