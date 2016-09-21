Corporation’s plan to hold ABC camps fails to take off

Shortage of staff in the Veterinary Department may adversely affect the Kozhikode Municipal Corporation’s plan to implant microchips in all pet dogs in the city.

Senior veterinary surgeon K.K. Baby, in charge of the corporation’s Animal Birth Control (ABC) project and the brain behind the microchip project, the plan could not be implemented due to staff shortage. “Our routine work will be hit if we go about the project in the current situation,” he said.

The plan proposed by Dr. Baby involves licensing of all pet-dog owners, creating a database of pets and implanting microchips in them so that they can be differentiated from strays. It has been designed as the second phase of the ABC project and will be effective only after the setting up of a permanent ABC centre. “The stray dogs caught for sterilisation at the centre will be scanned. If they are found to have microchips, the owner will be heavily fined for abandoning the animal,” Dr. Baby said.

The proposed ABC centre, part of the Veterinary Super-Specialty Hospital in Poolakkadavu, is in the initial stages of construction.

The corporation’s plan to conduct ABC camps in the meantime did not take off due to the shortage of skilled surgeons and the unavailability of the mobile operation theatre of the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University.

“The sterilisation process at camps cannot be as meticulous as in a hospital due to the lack of proper shelters for operated dogs,” said Dr. Baby.

