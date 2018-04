Artist K. Sudheesh putting the finishing touches to sculptures at S.K. Pottekkat Cultural Centre in Kozhikode on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S. Ramesh Kurup

The Kozhikode Corporation’s Shilpodyanam park at S.K. Pottekkat Cultural Centre will be opened to the public on Thursday by actor V.K. Sreeraman.

Shilpodyanam is a tribute to novelist and travel writer S.K. Pottekkat. The garden features characters in Pottekkat’s works: Painter Kunhappu from Oru Desathinte Katha, Omanchi from Oru Theruvinte Katha, and Malu and Inchakkaran from Nadan Premam. The sculptures were created by artist K. Sudheesh.