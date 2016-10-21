CELEBRATION TIME:Students of Providence Women’s College, Kozhikode, celebrate their victory in the college union election on Thursday.— Photo: K. Ragesh

Emerges winner in most city colleges in students union elections

The Students’ Federation of India, the student wing of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), has made a clear mark in the students union elections in colleges under the University of Calicut in Kozhikode district. The SFI made a clean sweep in most of the prominent colleges in the elections held on Thursday while the right wing alliance of the Muslim Students Federation and the Kerala Students Union could not live up to the legacy.

The candidates supported by the SFI won all the seats in Malabar Christian College where Ashwin R.M. has been elected the new Chairman of the College Union. The other major winners are Arunima S (Vice Chairperson), Arun Sankar.K (Secretary), Jayasneha.R (Joint Secretary), Rahul.M.R (Fine Arts Secretary), Mirshad A.K. (General Captain), Nihal V.P. (Student Editor), Ajaylal M and Farveena Faisal P.K. (University Union Councillors).

The KSU-MSF has been able to snatch the post of a UUC at Zamorin’s Guruvayurappan College while the SFI retained all the other seats. The winners are Meghana K (Chairperson), Ranita N.R. (Vice Chairperson), Abhinav P (Secretary), Malavika P.S. (Joint Secretary), Vipin Vijay (Fine Arts Secretary), Joby Kuriakose (Editor), Jithesh N.V. (Captain), Arya.V.L. and Aboobakker Siddique (UUCs).

The story is not much different in Government Arts and Science College, Meenchanda, where all the seats have been bagged by the SFI except for that of History Association Secretary. The winners are Aruna Markose (Chairperson), Anagha D.K. (Vice Chairperson), Sachin.P.K. (Secretary), Athira P (Joint Secretary), Rohith M (Fine Arts Secretary), Hemanth Vijay (Editor), Ali Ajmal K (Captain), Abhishek C and Arunima Markose (UUCs).

SFI has continued its winning streak in Government College, Madappally, as well where Nijilesh E.P. is the new Chairman. The other winners are Sincy V (Vice Chairperson), Athul Lal (Secretary), Julia S. Haridas (Joint Secretary), Ashwin C.K. (Fine Arts Secretary), Amaljith P.A. (Student Editor), Kashif Minhaj (Captain), Jishnu V and Sangeeth K.K. (UUCs).

Anju P. Joseph is the new union chairperson at Providence Women’s College in the city, where elections were not held on party basis. The other winners are Ayana Jaison (Vice Chairperson), Gayatri T.K. (Secretary), Aleena Abraham Joseph (Joint Secretary), Anagha T (Fine Arts Secretary), Fathima Afeeda (Student Editor), Anla P.A. (Captain), Binit Mathew and Priya Parvathi (UUCs).

Elections have been postponed to next month at SN College, Chelannur, while it was held much earlier at St. Joseph’s College, Devagiri.