The site at Sarovaram where the sewage treatment plant was proposed to come up. Photo: S. Ramesh Kurup

Injunction order issued by NGT in place; KSUDP completes proposed term

The future of the sewage treatment plant (STP) at Karimpanapalam in the city seems uncertain, with the injunction order issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) based on a case filed by a local residents’ association in place and the Kerala Sustainable Urban Development Project (KSUDP) coming to an end.

The injunction order was based on arguments and documents proving that the 2.6 acres of land on which the STP is planned was part of the Kottuli wetland, one of the five notified wetlands in the State, located in the heart of the city.

Claim of dry land

However, the government claims that it was dry land. “In fact, the Revenue Department has initiated vigilance inquiry into the issue,” said KSUDP Project Manager K. Mohan.

But, I.K. Biju, who is fighting the case on behalf of the Eranhipalam-Palat Residents’ Association, has documents to prove otherwise.

“The Kozhikode Corporation and the KSUDP had requested the State-level monitoring committee formed under the Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act for permission to fill the land, which was categorised as paddy field. With the recommendation of the district-level committee, the permission was granted in 2012. If it was dry land, why did they have to get permission to fill it?” he asked.

Mr. Biju also pointed out that the Village Officer had certified it as wetland even before the corporation made plans to construct the STP there.

The injunction order issued by the NGT will be in place until the next hearing of the tribunal scheduled to be held on October 28.

KSUDP term

Meanwhile, the KSUDP, which was funded by the Asian Development Bank, has completed its proposed term and the government is yet to decide whether to let it continue. With the KSUDP stepping down from the role of nodal agency for the STP, it will now be the responsibility of the Kerala Water Authority to complete the project.