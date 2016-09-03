The Malayora Karshaka Action Committee has demanded that the State government constitute a special agency to probe the allegations that the settler farmers in the hill regions of Kozhikode district had encroached forest lands.

The committee convener O.D. Thomas said the allegations raised by the Department of Forests and Wildlife officials that the settler farmers had illegally occupied the forest lands at Koorachundu, Kanthaladu, Chakkittappara, Kayanna, Kavilumpara and Kakkadampoyil were aimed at misleading the State government and the public. The settler farmers had been purchasing the land in the regions from the landlords since 1935.

Land tax

The demand of the committee comes close on the heels of the government working out a solution to the issue of settler farmers being unable to remit tax for land which they have been cultivating for years. But only 77 farmers who occupied the land in three villages of Koorachundu grama panchayat before January 1, 1977, would be able to own the land and remit taxes. This would be done only after a survey in the region.

The farmers at Koorachundu and Kanthaladu villages have been stopped by the Forest Department from remitting the land tax at the village office as they had allegedly encroached forestlands in the region. So the action committee had submitted to the government a list of 126 farmers who had been cultivating crops on land demarcated as forestland.

However settler farmers said they had taken the land on lease for cultivation and later registered the property at the sub registrars at Balussery, Naduvannur, Perambra and Thamarassery offices. Land tax had been paid at the village offices for more than 70 years, Mr. Thomas claimed.

Title deeds have been given to the owners by the government since 1970. However, a Vested Forest Survey carried out during the Emergency period in 1976 had tried to take over the private forest lands, he said.