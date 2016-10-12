A team of Serve India, a Kozhikode-based cultural organisation, has been selected to perform Kolkali in Rashtriya Samvrithi Mahotsavam organised by the Union Department of Culture in Delhi from October 15 to 23.

According to a press release issued here, the team consisting of artistes from across the State will undergo a three-day training in Chennai before they set off to Delhi.

The traditional dressing style for Kolkali has been altered to be more colourful considering the importance of the festival as well as to suit the audience expectation. The team is led by Yasin Kurikkal while Noushad Mankavu is the troupe manager, the release adds.