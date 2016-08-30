Rusting eyesore:Sand-laden tripper lorries that were seized by enforcement squads parked on the Civil Station compound in the city. –Photo: S. Ramesh Kurup

Steps to expand parking area; seized vehicles to be auctioned off

The rusty goods-carriers seized by various enforcement squads for violation of rules and dumped on the Civil Station compound will be cleared shortly to make space for a parking lot. Arrangements are in place to remove the vehicles during the Onam holidays.

Revenue officials said the vehicles involved in various litigations would be moved to the Kozhikode Taluk Office compound as a temporary arrangement. The rest of the vehicles would be auctioned off, they added.

The vehicles dumped on the compound include both light motor vehicles and heavy vehicles. Around 50 worn-out vehicles are currently occupying the spacious compound of the Civil Station.

After clearing the ground, steps will be taken to tar the surface and make it ready for convenient parking for government officials and the citizens who come to the Collectorate. The Public Works Department has been asked to prepare the estimate and execute the work.

District Collector N. Prasanth had recently held a meeting to discuss the expansion of the parking area at the Civil Station. Revenue Divisional Officer K. Gopalakrishnan, Additional District Magistrate T. Janilkumar, Regional Transport Officer C.J. Paulson and senior police officers were present at the meeting.