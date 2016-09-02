Some of the tracks in the State are in continuous operation for more than 150 years

The Confederation of All India Rail Users Associations has demanded that the Indian Railways carry out a security audit of the rail tracks and rail bridges in the State in the wake of the derailment of the Thiruvananthapuram-Mangaluru Express on Sunday.

A meeting of the confederation said that periodical inspection and thorough patrolling should be conducted since some of the existing tracks were in continuous operation for more than 150 years in Kerala.

Routine test using ultrasound fault-detection system and train-attached oscillating modulation system which records the condition of the tracks should be used to ensure safety. All coaches which are more than 25 years in service and old locomotives should be replaced, said C.E. Chakkunny, working chairman of the confederation.

In a memorandum, the confederation urged Union Minister for Railways Suresh Prabhu to consider the proposal to lay a third track in the entire State. The railway budget had proposed a plan in this regard in 2013.

Mr. Chakkunny said the Railways took more than a day to partially restore the services after the derailment of 12 coaches near Karukutty railway station near Angamaly on August 28. Train services almost came to halt in the State. Thousands of passengers were stranded at Karukutty, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kozhikode railway stations. The shuttle services operated by the Railways and the KSRTC were insufficient to meet the passenger needs. The Railways could reinstate normal service only on August 30. So, it was high time the Railways thought about advance technology and sophisticated equipment to meet exigencies, he said.