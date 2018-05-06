Scientists presenting fables as facts: CM

more-in

Some scientists are trying to present fables as facts, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. He was here on Saturday to inaugurate the Hall of Ocean, a new gallery opened at the Regional Science Centre (RSC) and Planetarium.

“It is important to develop scientific temper among people, especially children. Nowadays, however, even scientists are trying to mislead people. Cooked-up stories and fables are being presented as scientific truths,” Mr. Vijayan said.

Earlier, the Chief Minister visited the gallery. He pointed out that the exhibits at the gallery would help viewers have a better understanding of oceans. They will help arouse people’s curiosity about the many secrets that still lie under the sea, Mr. Vijayan said.

S.M. Khened, director, Nehru Science Centre, Mumbai, in his welcome address, said the Regional Science Centre and Planetarium had evolved into one of the best in the country in the past two decades, with lakhs of people, especially schoolchildren, visiting it every year.

Space constraint

He, however, said space constraint was a concern for its future development.

The Chief Minister said the government was ready to offer assistance for developing the facility. “We can figure out how to find a solution to the issue. The government is willing to provide help for land acquisition,” he added.

Hall of Ocean provides interesting scientific facts about the ocean through 3D images. The replica of a blue whale welcomes visitors as they enter the gallery. There is also a cylindrical section of the ocean depth, which consists of oceanic creatures found at various levels. Interesting facts about chakara (mudbank) and the harvesting of salt are explained in different sections.