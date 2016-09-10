Kozhikode, Kerala, 09/09/2016; Police and finger print experts examining the foods that prepared for Onasadya which spoiled by anti-socials at Puthiyara BEM UP. School in Kozhiokode on Friday.( to go with Aabha story) Photo: K_Ragesh

Many institutions in Kozhikode have been targeted by anti-social elements in the past. But for the first time, a school has been targeted, and in the worst manner.

The teachers and PTA members of BEM UP School at Puthiyara in the city were in for a shock on Friday morning. Headmistress Nancy Prameela, who was the first to reach the school in the morning, found the school vandalised and the food supplies destroyed.

“As it was the last day before the Onam break, the school authorities had planned for an elaborate Onam celebration on Friday, which included a traditional Onasadya. Some of the items for the meal were already prepared while the supplies had been stocked for the remaining. However, the miscreants had spoiled the food. The supplies were thrown every where. Cupboards were opened and files were thrown out. Worst of all, the kitchen was broken into and the miscreants had even defecated inside the stove,” Ms. Prameela told The Hindu.

Case filed

A case has been filed with the Kasaba police who have started investigation.

Meanwhile, District Collector N. Prashanth stepped in to save the day for the 400-odd students, parents and well wishers of the school, who had turned up for the celebrations. The Hotel and Restaurants Association was contacted and a full-course meal was made available for all those assembled by 1 p.m.