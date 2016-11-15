The State Bank of India (SBI), the leading public-sector bank in the country, has done a demonetisation-related business of close to a trillion rupees over the past five days.

A senior bank official told The Hindu that the combined ‘credit transactions’ (both deposits and exchanges) of Rs.1,000 and Rs.500 notes had nearly touched the Rs.1-lakh-crore figure. The SBI had done by far the largest volume of scrapped-notes-related business among all the banks in the country. The credit transactions had fallen sharply on Monday as for many of the bank’s circles, the day was a holiday.

Rs.5,000 cr in Kerala

In Kerala, the official said, the cumulative demonetisation-related business so far has crossed Rs.5,000 crore.

The bank has 482 branches in Kerala all of which had over the past five days prioritised the work related to demonetisation. Close to 1,000 of the bank’s 1,434 ATMs were live by Monday evening and all the 238 cash deposit machines too were active. The rest of the ATMs would be functional in a couple of days.

The official claimed that pressure on the bank eased markedly on Monday. Initially, two-thirds of the people who exchanged scrapped notes were not SBI account-holders. On Monday, less than a fifth were non-SBI account holders.

The official said the rush at the bank would taper off over the next fortnight.