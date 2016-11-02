Peeved at the alleged reluctance of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to call an all-party meeting to end the violence in Kannur, the Sangh Parivar organisations have decided to hold a mass convention in Thiruvananthapuram on November 3 to highlight the issue.

Addressing a news conference here on Tuesday, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Kerala Prantha Karyavah (State general secretary) P. Gopalankutty said that people from different sections of society other than those affiliated to the Sangh Parivar would participate in the meeting. This convention would decide on the formation of an anti-Marxist forum and chalk out an action plan for an anti-violence campaign in the State, he said.