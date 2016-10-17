The ‘Ayur Ahara Vidyabhyasam’, a scheme to ensure the safety of food that was launched in Kozhikode last week, may find its way into the State’s school curriculum. The promoters of the scheme, Kerala Gandhi Smaraka Nidhi, had introduced the concept to Education Minister C. Ravindranath during his visit to the district on Saturday. The Minister said the State would seriously consider incorporating the ideals of the scheme during the impending curriculum revamp.

‘Ayur Ahara Vidyabhyasam’ or safe food education is a project to create awareness on healthy, tasty, yet safe food products to the common man through various methods.

The Gandhi Smaraka Nidhi had organised ‘Ayur Ahara Vidyarambham’, a programme to introduce the concept to school children on October 11 at BEM Higher Secondary School in the city. The organisers say there is a lack of awareness on the matter. By organising the programme on the day of ‘Vidyarambham’, the organisers wanted to initiate the children to the organic way of life as well.

Lifestyle diseases

The project also plans to create awareness on the various lifestyle diseases and how to ward them off through the right food.

“Wrong food is the main reason for lifestyle diseases such as obesity, diabetes and even cancer”, said Unnikrishnan Pantheeradi, secretary of the Gandhi Smaraka Nidhi, explaining how the inclusion of organic food products in the diet was necessary for good health. The organisers believe that since most children are unaware of the nutritious food around them, it was necessary to create awareness and promote such food products.