The City police on Tuesday arrested a person on charge of carrying unaccounted money to the tune of Rs.62 lakh. He was arrested from the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus station on the Mavoor Road here around 4.30 a.m on Tuesday during a routine checking drive following the demonetisation of high value currencies.

A team led by Nadakkavu Sub-Inspector S. Gopakumar arrested C.M. Rasheed, 45, of Palluruthy in Ernakulam, who was found to be transporting demonetised currency notes of Rs.500 and Rs.1,000.

His mobile phone and a diary containing the details of prospective recipients of the money had also been seized, the police said. He was charged under section 102 (Power of police officer to seize property) of the Code of Criminal Procedure and was released on bail later.

Carrier earlier too

Officials attached to the Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax Department questioned him and took his statements. Rasheed had acted as a carrier of hawala money earlier too.