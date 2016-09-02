Dhobi community protests against use of ground traditionally used by them for drying clothes

The Kozhikode Corporation’s attempt to set up its Onam fair at Muthalakkulam grounds faced a setback with the dhobi community protesting against the use of the ground that they have been traditionally using for drying laundered clothes.

The Kudumbasree had planned to conduct the yearly Onam fair from September 3 to 12. But when they started setting up stalls for the programme, the members of the community, especially women, put up a stiff resistance, claiming that the fair would convert the ground into a dumping yard, which would affect their business. “They will have food counters and there will be temporary toilets. The food waste and toilet waste will be left behind when the fair is over and we will have to clean it up if we have to use the ground again,” said Devaki, a member of the community.

The members also pointed out that they would not have space to dry clothes if the stalls were set up in the area. The row worsened when the women alleged that one of the chairpersons of the Kudumbasree community development society insulted them by calling caste names.

Mayor Thottathil Raveendran and Welfare Standing Committee Chairman M. Radhakrishnan visited the ground on Thursday to discuss the issue.

It was finally decided that Kudumbasree would occupy only a small portion of land, close to the main road, and food items would not be sold at any of the counters. Kudumbasree project coordinator M.V. Ramsi Ismail said the fair would begin as planned at 10 a.m. on September 3 and the Mayor would inaugurate it.