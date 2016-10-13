Greens flay Revenue Department inquiry report

An inquiry conducted recently by the Revenue Department into the alleged encroachment of a rivulet in Koodaranhi panchayat for the construction of a road has kicked up a row with the local environmental activists alleging that the report favoured the encroachers with its misleading observations.

Activists of the Koombara Prakruthi Samrakshana Samiti said the report, submitted to the district administration, papered over the the attempt by a local quarry owner to make use of the newly constructed road for his business.

Instead of preventing the illegal construction across the rivulet, the report, which was prepared by an additional tahsildar, endorsed it saying it would be beneficial for a number of families as it would give them access to the main road.

Johnson Kulathingal, a functionary of the Samiti, said the report was absolutely disappointing.

A previous report by the Koodaranhi village office too was in favour of the quarry operators in the area. That report had sympathised with the quarry owner as he had spent a huge sum on the road across the rivulet, he said.

Panchayat permission

Meanwhile, Revenue Department sources said the temporary construction across the rivulet was taken up with the proper permission of the Koodaranhi grama panchayat and they had even passed a resolution on the issue.

Revenue officials also claimed that the work was carried out in the presence of the Koodaranhi grama panchayat engineer and that complaints could be taken up with the panchayat authorities.