Rocks that say many stories

Archaeologists and historians are excited about the recent findings of rock art engraving at Bengalam, near Neeleswaram, which could be possible remnants of the megalithic age dating back to third century BC.

A rock engraving depicting a “chasing leopard” using tools made of iron provides insight into the civilisation that existed in that age, Nandakumar Koroth, History Professor with the Nehru Arts & Science College, Kanhangad, told The Hindu. The rock art was found on the banks of a natural water reservoir close to the Government Higher Secondary School, Bengalam. It, however, got inundated when the school authorities erected thick walls to store water in the reservoir, Prof. Nandakumar who visited the locality along with C.P. Rajeevan, History faculty of the college, said.

“The engraving, probably was carved in the megalithic age, as several monuments dating back to the period were discovered from in and around the locality,” he said. “Fortunately for the historians and unfortunately for the recent planners of the man-made dam, the water body dried up as early as March paving the way for the rediscovery of the rock art,” he said.

It could be assumed that the Megalithic men spent their leisure time on the banks of the natural water reservoir carving art on stone. Nature kept their artistic talents saved, for posterity to cherish, he said.