A major programme being organised in connection with the three-day Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s national council meeting here will be the reunion of the participants of the erstwhile Bharatiya Jan Sangh (BJS) in Kozhikode in 1967 and those who were incarcerated in the 21-month Emergency period of 1975-77.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah will be chief guests at the programme Smruthi Sandhya at the Zamorin’s High School at Tali at 7.30 p.m. on September 24.

Both Mr. Modi and Mr. Shah will address the gathering and also felicitate the participants. The BJS, a precursor to the BJP, had its 14th national conference in December 29 to 31 in 1967. BJP national council member P.S. Sreedharan Pillai said that Pandit Deendayal Upadhayay was elected the president of the BJS on that occasion. After 41 days, he was mysteriously assassinated while travelling by a train at Mughalsarai in Uttar Pradesh on February 11, 1968.

The political philosophy of Upadhayay, Integral Humanism, has been the guiding philosophy of the BJP. The BJP Central leadership chose Kozhikode as the venue for the meeting to mark the centenary year of Upadhayay, Mr. Pillai said.

A year-long celebration will be organised in all the Assembly constituencies in the country, Mr. Pillai added.