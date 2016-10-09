Local residents of Vengeri and Malikkadavu in the city suburb have objected to a stadium project at Vengeri in the master plan for Kozhikode urban area. They have pointed out that as many as 19 families will be displaced if the stadium comes up on the 40-acre land near the Kozhikode Bypass.

However, Regional Town Planner K.V. Abdul Malik said the project was only a proposal at present. Previously ,the Kozhikode Corporation had adopted a resolution for the construction of a stadium at Vengeri. The State government had also responded positively to the proposal of the civic body.

“ But if local residents oppose such a project, then the idea will have to be dropped. After all, the master plan has been conceived for the benefit of the people,” he added.