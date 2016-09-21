The Residents’ Apex Council of Kozhikode is planning to launch anti-drug squads in all areas served by residents’ associations part of the council to promote citizen action against drug abuse.

Council president T.P. Rajan told The Hindu that the residents’ associations could play a major role in identifying victims and peddlers in the neighbourhood, and could achieve results with the help of police squads.

“The peddlers use unique marketing and sales techniques. We have to be very alert to get hold of them,” he said. Each squad will have a few members of the respective residents’ associations as well as personnel from the local police stations. They will also seek the help of vigilance committees in schools to track the offenders and victims.

There will also be a central squad under the apex council to monitor the activities of the local squads and to coordinate them.

“The plan will be finalised within a week and the squads will earn results in around a month,” Mr. Rajan said.