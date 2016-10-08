People have grown to associate luxury and better infrastructure with private hospitals, while government medical facilities are known for better doctors.

Of late, there have been efforts to equip government hospitals with the latest facilities to bring them on a par with private hospitals. The renovated paediatric ICU that was opened at the Institute of Maternal and Children’s Health at the Government Medical College on Friday is a case in point.

The facility was renovated at a cost of Rs.35 lakh. “With centralised air conditioning, false roofing, lighting, and partition screens between beds and curtains, the standards of the ICU are on a par with those of any private hospital,” Medical Superintendent M.K. Mohankumar said.

ICU bed strength raised

The bed strength of the ICU has also been raised from 15 to 20. One more ventilator has been added, making them six in number.

Dr. Mohankumar said the ICU catered to 1,750 patients in 2015, while 1,450 patients had been treated at the facility so far this year. The ventilators saved the lives of 175 people this year, he added.

However, shortage of staff nurses has affected the normal functioning of the ICU. Though around 15 nurses are required for the smooth functioning of the unit, the appointments are yet to be made, as there are no posts, a source said.

The renovated ICU was inaugurated by A. Pradeep Kumar, MLA, on Friday.