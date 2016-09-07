The registration process for Snehapalika, the mega Pookkalam competition organised by the Kozhikode Corporation Kudumbasree Community Development Society, is over. A total of 2,000 teams from various area development societies (ADS) in the 75 wards of the Kozhikode Municipal Corporation will be competing in the event.

Deputy Mayor Meera Darshak told reporters here on Tuesday that the competition would be held at the Malabar Christian College ground from 9.30 a.m. on September 10. Each team should have minimum three members and maximum five. Around 10,000 Kudumbasree members are taking part in the competition.

The teams have to report at the counters set up at the venue by 7.30 a.m. The first, second and third prize winners will get gold medals that weigh 8 grams, 4 grams and 2 grams respectively. The 4, 5, 6 and 7 place winners will get consolation prizes. There is also a prize for the ADS that send the maximum number of participants.

The event is expected to find a place in the Limca Book of Records.