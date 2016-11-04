: ALPHA Maria Civil Service Academy under the aegis of the Diocese of Thamarassery will organise a quiz competition at 11 a.m. on November 11 for students in degree classes of north Kerala colleges at Kunnamangalam ALPHA centre in connection with National Education Day.

The topic for the quiz is ‘Environmental concerns and sustainable development’. Three teams of two students each may take part in the competition from each college. Contestants must register by November 9. There will not be any registration fee. For details, contact 0495 -2800440, 9446483105.