Bus operators oppose opening, citing condition of NH

A decision of the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) and the police to reopen two punching stations on the Kozhikode-Kannur National Highway as part of a drive to check over-speeding by private buses, is hanging in the balance, with bus workers staunchly opposing it.

Though punching stations have been effective in taming errant bus drivers, police sources said that the initiative was unlikely to take off, thanks to opposition. For over five years, the punching stations at Elathur and Payyoli have remained shut, giving a free hand to bus operators to water down their schedules.

A senior officer at the Payyoli police station said bus operators were opposing the project citing the poor condition of the busy highway on several stretches. “Their argument is that strict punching regulations will again put pressure on drivers, leading to more troubles,” he said.

Staff shortage

Apart from the continuing opposition from bus operators, the police suggest difficulties in sparing time and staff for additional duties at punching stations.

Since allotment of more staff members to handle punching stations is unlikely to happen, the police are silent on the proposal, which was earlier taken up by the district-level Road Safety Authority.