Chief Minister to inaugurate biggest online centre in Kozhikode tomorrow

The biggest online examination centre of the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) to be opened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Kozhikode on Thursday is expected to benefit thousands of government job seekers in north Kerala.

The centre, the fourth in the State after Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Pathananamthitta, has a seating capacity of 321 as against around 200 in the other centres. It caters to Kasargod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram and Palakkad, thus serving more districts than any other online examination centre in the State.

PSC Regional Officer N. Radhakrishnan said online examination centres were the need of the hour as the system was more transparent and foolproof. “Earlier we had to print all the question papers, transport them to various centres, transport them back to the centralised valuation centre, and the valuation process would be very long. Now, the candidates just have to appear for the test at the online examination centre. The valuation process is quick and foolproof. There is no room for complaints any more,” he said. “The PSC has also saved a lot of money in terms of travel allowance for examiners and candidates, valuation fee, and transportation fee,” he added.

Limited seats

At present, the PSC can hold online examinations only for a limited number of candidates. Only examinations for higher posts such as college lecturers, Plus Two teachers and high school assistants are being conducted online. “If more online examination centres are opened in other districts, the PSC can organise more examinations online,” he said.

The facility would be beneficial for candidates too, said Sasidharan K., district president of the Kerala Employment Exchange Age-over Rank Holders’ Association. “Delay in announcement of the results is a major problem for PSC examinations. With the examinations being held online, there will be no more of such complaints,” he said.