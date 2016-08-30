Accusing the State government of negligence in distributing school textbooks, the Muslim Students Federation (MSF) took out a march to the DDE’s (Deputy Director of Education) office here on Monday.

The march, organised as part of the organisation’s State-wide protest, turned violent when the police prevented the protesters from entering the DDE office compound around 11.30 a.m. The police resorted to lathi charge as the protesters tried to cross the barricades and push back the policemen. A MSF worker who attempted to jump over the barricade suffered minor injuries in the incident. He was later taken into police custody.