The Geological Survey of India (GSI) will hold a meeting with people’s representatives and leaders of various local action councils at Thalakkulathur on Tuesday on the field-level survey at Eliyodumala, near Atholi, where the GSI drilling work has been in progress for more than a week to confirm the deposit of minerals.

The discussion has been initiated as the efforts of the GSI officials to carry out the survey was interrupted by a group of local activists, including politicians and local body representatives, alleging that the move was to start large-scale mining in the populated village. Officials confirmed that the survey was a usual exercise in all the identified areas to conduct quantitative and qualitative analysis under the National Mineral Policy.

Since the beginning of the survey using modern equipment, the activists have been on the warpath. Though the GSI team made attempts to convince the people, it proved ng futile with the entry of a few political party leaders and local body heads.

BURNING ISSUE

Locals allege move to start large-scale mining for private companies

Officials say mining is an exercise under the National Mineral Policy

Atholi, Thalakkulathur panchayat representatives invited to the meeting

