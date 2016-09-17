Spoiling the charm of Onam and Bakrid celebrations, unidentified miscreants dumped large bundles of untreated slaughterhouse waste along the new bypass road and in rivers. The stinking bundles also contained plastic containers discarded from hotels and other celebration venues.

As the service of conservancy workers was not available owing to Onam holidays, some local residents voluntarily assumed the role of scavengers and disposed of the bundles.

“The authorities should take urgent steps to put an end to the practice of dumping waste on roadsides and in rivers,” said Ravikumar, a senior citizen from Pantheerankavu. “The practice is common after each celebration. Ironically, the highway patrolling team has not been able to rein in those behind it,” he added.

Though the residents managed to clear roadsides of garbage, bundles thrown into rivers are yet to be disposed of. According to residents of Pantheerankavu, Arappuzha bridge is one of the spots from where miscreants openly throw waste into the river. Though the local bodies and the police are aware of the practice, there is no effective mechanism to expose those behind it, they claimed.

“Besides keeping surveillance, the local bodies should ensure that the required facilities for treating waste from slaughter houses are in place. Incidentally, we have no such facilities anywhere in the city,” says Mahesh Kumar, a resident of Kallayi.

Meanwhile, some residents’ associations have decided to submit fresh complaints to the police and local bodies, seeking a solution to the issue. They are pitching for increasing the frequency of late-night patrolling during festival seasons along National Highways.