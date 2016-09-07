Three bridges, including service roads, have also been proposed at Neelithodu, near Ramanattukara.

The ongoing construction of the flyovers at Ramanattukara and Thondayad on the Kozhikode Bypass is unlikely to face any problems amid confusion over the State government deciding to probe the administrative and technical sanction granted by the previous Congress-led UDF government to some projects under the District Flagship Infrastructure Project (DFIP) in many districts.

Both the works have been awarded to Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS), which is known for executing projects ahead of stipulated time. The agreement has been inked between the Superintending Engineer (Kozhikode) attached to the Public Works Department and the ULCCS representatives in February without any tenders. The contract period was for 18 months.

Public Works Department (PWD) Deputy Chief Engineer E.K. Hydru said funds would be transferred from the Kerala Road Fund Board to the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). The ULCCS had been handed over five major projects in the State.

The KIIFB was created to raise additional resources for infrastructure development outside the State Plan Fund. A sum of Rs.81.40 crore would be required for the 420-metre flyover at Ramanattukara and Rs.56.50 crore for the 480-metre flyover at Thondayad . Three bridges, including service roads, have also been proposed at Neelithodu, near Ramanattukara.

The mega projects conceived under the DFIP had been earlier put on hold by the Finance Department citing financial constraints. The flyover projects were conceived to decongest the bottleneck at Ramanattukara and Thondayad junctions on the Kozhikode Bypass. The opening of the entire 28.14-km stretch from Vengalam to Idumuzhikkal had already congested the two-lane carriageway.

Mr. Hydru said stop memos had been issued to four projects in Kannur, Alappuzha and Malappuram districts. However, the DFIP project in Kozhikode district would continue, he added.

Last week, Minister for Public Works G. Sudhakaran had said the 10 works costing Rs.1,620.30 crore had been approved without following any norms. The funds were to be sourced from the KRFB through the 50 per cent of the additional sales tax levied for petrol and high-speed diesel. The KRFB had also been provided Rs.197 crore in the budget.