To discuss the scope of extending fee concession to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) students in self-financing colleges under Calicut University, a meeting of Principals will be held at the Regional Science Centre and Planetarium here on October 8. Principals of 59 Arts and Science Colleges in Kozhikode district are expected to participate in the meeting.

Varughese Mathew, Principal of KMCT College of Arts and Science, who issued the invite to his counterparts in other colleges, said the meeting would inquire into the financial issues of the SC/ST students and submit a report to the Chairman of the Kerala State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

He said the meet would discuss the challenges and problems faced by the self-financing colleges in the State in the wake of the recent policy changes and rules.