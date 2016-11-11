The Pravasi Bandhu Welfare Trust, a UAE-based volunteer organisation working for the welfare of Gulf Pravasis, has urged the Union government to relax the norms for exchanging the demonetised banknotes held by NRIs.

K.V. Shamsudheen, chairman of the trust, who has been living in the UAE for over 40 years, said almost all NRIs around the globe kept a few thousands rupees in cash in order to meet the urgent needs while visiting India.

In a message to the Prime Minister, Finance Minister and External Affairs Minister, Mr. Shamsudheen pointed out that the government allowed those going abroad to carry up to Rs.10,000. In the case of NRIs, almost all of them kept high-denomination notes so that they could hire cabs to reach home and meet other sundry needs while returning. Mr. Shamsudheen urged the government to ask the branches of nationalised banks abroad to replace the old notes within a timeframe.