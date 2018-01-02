Pravasi theatre festival begins in city

A scene from the play Idiot, which was staged at the Pravasi Theatre Festival in Kozhikode on Monday.

The first ever Pravasi Theatre Festival, organised by the State government and the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi, kicked off in Kozhikode on Monday. The festival, organised as part of the World Kerala Sabha 2018 to be held in Thiruvananthapuram on January 12 and 13, features plays by expatriate Keralites.

The festival started with the play Idiot by Panvel Malayalee Samajam, Mumbai. Meghangale Keezhadanguvin by Vriksh Theatre, New Delhi; Kadal Sancharam by Purogamana Kalasahitya Sangham, Kolkata; Thodinappuram - Parambinappuram by Koottanad Janakeeya Koottayma, Qatar; Godoye Kathu by Keraleeya Samajam, Bahrain; Ushnameghalayile Penkutty by Future Eye Theatre, Kuwait, and Vavvalukalude Nrutham by All India Malayalee Association, Hyderabad, are the plays to be staged in the coming days. “Theatre has played a major role in social renaissance in Kerala. The problems of the illiterate masses were brought to the attention of society by theatre,” said District Panchayat President Babu Parasseri.

Opening the festival, he said that plays featuring social issues had made theatre a popular institution in the State. Mr. Parasseri, however, lamented the decline in standard of theatre in Kozhikode district and the poor response to a theatre competition organised by the district panchayat. Singer V.T. Murali and Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi Secretary N. Radhakrishnan Nair spoke on the occasion.