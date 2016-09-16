Danger zone:Repair work on the damaged stretch on the Kozhikode-Kannur National Highway is likely to begin soon.– Photo: K. Ragesh

Monsoon showers leave 50 km of Kozhikode-Kannur NH in bad shape

Three months of heavy monsoon downpour has left more than 50 km of the Kozhikode-Kannur National Highway with countless potholes, making driving on the stretch a risky affair. Motorcycles and light motor vehicles are the worst-hit, with potholes emerging as death traps every passing day.

Traders who operate along the stretch attributed the sorry state of affairs to poor quality tarring work done by private contractors and that too without proper supervision. They also pointed out that lack of street lights had worsened the problem, as drivers were forced to apply sudden brakes to avoid running into gutters despite vehicles trailing behind, resulting in major accidents.

“In several areas, potholes get bigger by the day, thanks to delay in repair work. Moreover, occasional rain is making things worse,” said Praveen Das, a trader and native of Payyoli. He added that drivers unfamiliar with the stretch running into gutters was common sight.

Re-tarring likely

The 5-km stretch near Koyilandy is the worst-hit, and the authorities have directed the contractor concerned to re-tar the road. Officials say work will commence on the stretch shortly.

Meanwhile, a senior official attached to the NH division of the Public Works Department confirmed that the damaged portion of the road in other locations too would be repaired shortly, and that tenders had been floated for the purpose. “The government has allocated the required funds to carry out the work, which will begin soon,” he said.

