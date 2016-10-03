Post photographs of your plant and win prizes — this is how the Kudumbasree District Mission is planning to implement the ‘Green Clean Kozhikode project’.

The project, which will be implemented on pilot basis in the district with the help of GCEM Foundation, involves planting around 1 lakh saplings and taking care of them, while promoting source-level waste management. The project will be launched on Monday.

‘Green Clean Kozhikode’ is an amalgamation of ‘Mannolam’, an environment protection project of the Kudumbasree that was launched in 2015.

Under the project, Kudumbasree workers will upload the photographs of saplings on GCEM Foundation website on a regular basis. A lucky dip will be held every month for those who post photographs. The winners will get gold coins as prizes.

Kudumbasree District Mission Coordinator Syed Akber Badshah Khan said the contest became necessary to ensure the sustainability of the project. “A lot of organisations plant saplings on important occasions, but they do not follow them up. In this project, Kudumbasree workers upload photographs of the plants they are taking care of on www.greencleanearth.org every month. The lucky dip will be held when 1,000 people post such photographs. There are special prizes for neighbourhood groups and individuals that perform well,” he added.

Contests too

There are also contests like taking care of source-level waste management units, managing organic vegetable gardens, gardening and terrace farming for those who upload photographs.

The Kudumbasree Mission plans to take the project to other districts if it succeeds in Kozhikode. It also aims at a world record of 20 lakh people posting photographs of the plants they take care of. The plan is to submit documents to prove that one crore saplings are planted and taken care of to the United Nations Environment Programme by 2020.