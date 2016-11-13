The Thamarassery police have wound up their investigation into an incident in which 18 persons, mostly women, were duped into paying money to get financial aid under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The police say the complainants are not ready to give a written petition against the two Bharatiya Janata Party local leaders who allegedly cheated them by collecting ‘processing fee’ for the Centre’s housing scheme.

A Sub-Inspector of the Thamarassery police station said eight women had initially complained about the leaders who allegedly collected their money for ‘processing applications’. “But they are not ready to file a formal petition,” he said.

He said he would not be able to proceed with the case without a valid petition. “We even summoned the two local leaders to the station. But they denied the allegations,” he added.