The city police on Sunday busted a seven-member gang accused of lifting a costly idol from the Melattur Ayyappa Temple in Malappuram district in 2013. They also recovered the idol from the gang.

The arrested — C.K. Azeez, 58, P.T. Hyderali, 37, Chacko Varghese, 60, P.P. Ajeesh, 37, K. Ummerkoya, 47, S. Satheesan, 50, and B.C. Gireesh, 49 — are all natives of Kozhikode, Malappuram, and Palakkad districts. Two cars were also recovered from them.

The police said that the idol was allegedly lifted by C.K. Azeez, the first accused in the case, after gaining entry into the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

The gang was trapped by the police team on Saturday night while they were trying to sell it on the Railway Colony premises, they added.

Remanded

The accused were produced before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court-I and remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

Assistant Commissioner (Kozhikode North) E.P. Prithviraj, Circle Inspector P.M. Manoj, and Crime Squad Sub Inspector K.P. Saidalavi were part of the team that busted the gang.

