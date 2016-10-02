: The Cybercrime inquiry cell of the Kozhikode Rural police has begun attempts to retrieve the controversial posts that appeared on the Facebook wall of a youth hailing from Kuttiyadi in praise of the Pakistan Army against the backdrop of India’s ‘surgical strike’ on Pakistan’s terror launchpads across the Line of Control .

Though K. Manaf, the youth involved in the incident, filed a petition to the Kozhikode Rural police on Friday stating that his Facebook account had been hacked by anonymous persons to circulate the message, a senior officer in charge of the investigation told The Hindu here on Saturday that it would be confirmed only after examining the yet-to-be retrieved Facebook account and the deleted messages.

The youth was summoned to the Cyber Cell’s office on Saturday as part of collecting more information on the incident.

“As per the preliminary investigation conducted by the cyber cell, the user name of the Facebook account was a phone number that he used while he was working with a company abroad for around three years. However, the number has not been active for the past several months,” said Sayooj Kumar, station house officer of the Kuttiyadi police station, where the youth had lodged his petition.

Also, the youth’s claim that he did not open his account for long should be verified further for authenticity in the further investigation, he added.

As per the petitioner’s claim, he came across the controversial posts — ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ and ‘I love you Pakistan Army’ — in his name when the social media circulated its screen shots in various online platforms with scathing criticism. Though the youth posted an apology stating that it was not his statement, he later deleted the Facebook account and approached the local police for action.