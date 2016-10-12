Turbulent Lens, an exhibition of 38 selected photographs by photo journalists working in various newspapers in Kozhikode, will be held at the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery in Kozhikode from October 13 to 17. Noted photographer Punaloor Rajan will inaugurate the exhibition organised by the Calicut Press Club.

A debate on the topic ‘Picture, painting and Word’, an on-the-spot photography contest for students, a photography class and honouring senior photojournalists will be part of the five-day event, a press release said.