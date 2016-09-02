Locals oppose power house and canal in residential area

The third phase of the Chembukadavu small hydroelectric project has run into a crisis with a section of the local residents opposing the setting up of the power house and canal.

The residents’ action council led by C. Mukundan has claimed that the setting up of the power house and other allied facilities in the residential area will affect the peace of the region.

They also alleged that the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) was trying to go ahead with the project without addressing the concerns of the residents. “The KSEB officials are also avoiding the people’s representatives who are trying to initiate discussions over the possibility of changing the project area,” they said.

The first phase of the Chembukadavu project, utilising water from the Chalippuzha, was commissioned in 2003. The installed capacity then was around 2.7 MW. After the commissioning of the second phase, the capacity was further increased. Around 25 mega units of power was generated from the project between 2011 and 2015 and transmitted to the 110-kV sub station at Agasthyamoozhi.

KSEB sources said the project area was finalised after conducting scientific studies and the possibility of generating more power utilising the available resources. The authorities had recently held a meeting with the residents from the area, but they were not ready to accept the suggestions put forth.