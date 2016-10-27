Following the seizure of illegal psychotropic drugs at Vadakara on Tuesday, drugs control authorities are keeping an eye on a number of pharmacies in the district that allegedly supply the drugs to young addicts.

An officer with the Drugs Control Department (DCD) told The Hindu here on Wednesday that stern action, including the termination of trade licence, would be initiated on the basis of the evidence already collected from various sources and after the final inspection. “Their clients get the drugs regularly,” he said.

Though majority of the pharmacies were found maintaining purchase and sales records, the shops under lens were not complying with the rules and regulations in the sector. Even fake and suspicious prescriptions, prepared on the letterhead of small clinics from the city, were reportedly accepted by such shops to sell the drugs. “To our surprise, even the restrictions imposed on the trade of medicines containing molecules such as Spasmo Proxyvyon and Alprazolam have been thrown to the wind as suspected conmen thriving in the sector are opting for medicines that contain other similar molecules not listed by the department,” the DCD officer said. He also pointed out that the major share of such category of medicines was coming from Karnataka.

Noticing a spurt in the number of inter-State psychotropic drug trafficking cases, the State-level officers of the DCD had recently contacted their counterparts in Karnataka with a plea to introduce an effective checking mechanism against the trade of banned drugs by wholesale and retail suppliers. Official sources said the request was yet to be taken seriously.

Officials attached to the Excise Department said students were the main clients of psychotropic drugs. “In the Kozhikode coastal area, we have managed to trace several such students and rehabilitate them,” they said.

